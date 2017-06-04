Dr. Seuss museum opens in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WHDH) - Hundreds of people in Springfield gathered for the grand opening of “The Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum.”

Lieutenant Governor Karen Polito and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno opened the museum doors for the first time.

The permanent museum is designed to introduce children to the stories of Ted Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss.

Relatives of Dr. Seuss said they love the museum and are happy people will get to know more about the man behind the books.

