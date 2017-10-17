SPRINGFIELD, MA (WHDH) - One of Dr. Seuss’ stepdaughters is hoping a controversial mural remains in the Dr. Seuss Museum in Springfield.

The mural inside the Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum in Massachusetts features illustrations from the author’s first children’s book, “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street.”

Some people said the mural, which depicts a Chinese character, is offensive.

His stepdaughter said she wishes the image never existed, but she believes it should remain there to begin an important conversation.

The museum said the painting will be removed.

