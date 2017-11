(WHDH) — Rapper Drake interrupted his concert at a nightclub in Australia to warn a man he noticed was touching several women inappropriately.

Drake spotted the man touching multiple women at the concert in Sydney.

He stopped his performance, pointed at the man and threatened him.

Drake let the man know his behavior was not acceptable.

