Dramatic crash into highway barrier leaves truck driver trapped

(WHDH) — A driver was rescued by nearby motorists Wednesday after being trapped in a truck that had crashed into a highway barrier on I-435.

Authorities say the crash happened around 1 p.m. in Overland Park, which is located in the Kansas City metropolitan area.

Dramatic video showed the moment when the truck slammed into a barrier, which separates the interstate from the US 69 highway changeover. The truck burst into flames a few moments later.

The driver of the semi-truck was initially trapped in the cab, however several motorists on the scene came to the driver’s aide, officials said.

The extent of the driver’s injuries were not immediately known.

