Dramatic video shows big rig collide with, rip down highway sign

(WHDH) — A big rig driver with a raised truck bucket collided with an overhead highway sign in Houston Friday, ripping the entire structure down to the ground.

Dramatic video shared on Facebook by Carlos Escobedo shows the collision and the moment the highway sign crashed down in front of drivers on Houston’s East Loop.

The highway was closed for several hours following the crash.

No injuries were reported.

