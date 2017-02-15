Dramatic video shows man leaping clear of speeding train at last second

VICTORIA, Aus. (WHDH) — A trail biker in Australia recently cheated death when he jumped clear of an oncoming train just moments before impact.

Dramatic footage of a man bailing out at the last second was captured from the front of a train that was traveling at nearly 100 mph.

As the train zooms along the raised tracks, a group of riders appear off in the distance, crawling along the rails.

Within seconds, the locomotive is on top of them. One biker dropped his ride on the tracks as he bailed into the bushes.

In the past, the train driver has pleaded with people to stay a safe distance away from railway.

