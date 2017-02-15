‘Dreamer’ arrested in Seattle immigration sweep

Tacoma WA (WHDH) — 23-year-old Daniel Ramirez Medina was arrested Friday in the Seattle area.

Federal agents said he is a risk to public safety but his attorney said that is not the case.

Late last weekend U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents went to his home to arrest his father but he was ultimately taken into custody after allegedly telling agents he was a part of a gang.

But his attorney claims that Ramirez was pressured to say that he was a gang member.

Ramirez does not have a criminal record.

He does have a job and a work permit under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival Program.

That program was designed to protect children who were brought into the United States illegally from deportation.

His lawyers said this could be the first time that a person covered by DACA has been taken into immigration custody.

Ramirez has reportedly filed a legal challenge to his detention, arguing that the action was illegal.

A hearing is set for Friday.

