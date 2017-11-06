FRAMINGHAM, MA (AP/WHDH) — The driver of a van that transports special needs students to school has been accused of selling heroin out of the vehicle in Framingham.

Police say Rudencia Montes, Juan Miranda-Ortiz and Corrine Gentile were arrested Friday on drug charges at a Framingham park.

Police allege an officer working near the park’s entrance saw the van pull into a parking lot. They say another car pulled in and Miranda-Ortiz then exited the van and completed a drug deal with Gentile.

Montes drove for the Accept Education Collaborative in Natick. The educational nonprofit for special needs students says it fired Montes after the arrest Friday. A spokesman says no students were present or involved in the alleged drug deal.

The company released a statement to 7News that reads in part:

“Although no students were present or involved, the alleged conduct is of great concern to us; the parents of the students who were transported by this driver have been notified. The well-being of our students is paramount, and we will continue to take all steps needed to provide them with safe and effective transportation to and from school.”

The defendants are set to be arraigned Monday. It’s unclear if they have attorneys.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)