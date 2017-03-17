Driver ‘almost crashed car’ when snake slithered from vent

VENICE, Fla. (WHDH) – A Florida woman felt more than air crawling out of her car’s air conditioning vents.

While driving through the city of Venice, Monica Dorsett said a red snake slithered out of one of her air vents. She quickly pulled into a parking lot and fled her vehicle but not before taking pictures of the snake.

“His tail was still in here,” said Dorsett, “so I started tapping on it, and then it kind of did a U-turn and started coming back in. That’s when I totally freaked out and shut the door on it.”

After she slammed the door, Dorsett called her husband to get rid of it.

Dorsett says she “almost crashed her car.”

The snake did not survive.

