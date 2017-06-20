Driver arrested, accused of fleeing scene of crash in Leominster

LEOMINSTER, Mass. (WHDH) — A man was arrested after police said he crashed his car and fled on foot in Leominster.

State Police said witnesses told them the driver crashed his car on Route 2 in Leominster at around 10 a.m. Witnesses said a woman pulled up behind the crashed car and began taking pictures and called the police. Troopers said when the man heard sirens, he grabbed a bag from the car and ran off.

Police said the man was spotted running through a nearby neighborhood asking residents for money. Troopers said K-9’s helped them locate the man in the woods and he was arrested.

The man was taken to State Police barracks and later released. State Police said he will be summonsed to court for leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.

