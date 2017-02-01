Driver arrested after crashing tractor trailer in Chelsea

CHELSEA (WHDH) - A truck driver created a path of destruction on a narrow street in Chelsea.

Around 11 p.m. Tuesday night the driver lost control of the truck.

Police say the tractor trailer took out fire hydrants, a transformer and more.

The accident left 50 homes without power overnight.

Police are now investigating what caused the driver to loose control

No one was injured.

