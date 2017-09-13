EVERETT, MA (WHDH) - Authorities say a man was arrested early Wednesday morning after he crashed a white van into a three-story home in Everett and tried to run away.

Police said officers responded just after midnight Wednesday for a report of a crash on Ferry Street.

A person of interest ran from the scene, but was picked up a short time later by police, officials said. They added that the person will most likely be charged with leaving the scene of the accident and OUI.

There is no threat of the building collapsing. A home inspector was called to the scene to evaluate the property.

The Red Cross is helping to relocate affected residents.

Police said no one in the building was injured.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)