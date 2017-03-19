Driver arrested after stolen UHaul truck crashes into Revere building

REVERE, MA (WHDH) - A person is in custody after a stolen UHaul truck crashed into a building in Revere Sunday morning.

According to police, a UHaul truck being chased by police crashed into an auto body shop in the early hours of Sunday.

The truck, which was stolen from Saugus, may have been connected to a breaking-and-entering crime.

Police say the chase began in Saugus and ended in Revere, when the truck crashed into a bay door of the auto body shop.

The building immediately caught fire, with flames extending to the second floor.

Fire crews were able to quickly knock down the flames, but not before the first floor of the building received a significant amount of damage.

Officials say the building is structurally sound despite the damage.

Fire crews were initially concerned about the fire due to hazardous materials inside the auto body shop.

The driver, who has not yet been identified, is in custody of Saugus Police. A police cruiser was also damaged in the incident.

The driver was not injured in the crash.

