Driver arrested on I-495 after high-speed chase through multiple towns

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - A motorist accused of leading police on a high-speed police chase through multiple Massachusetts towns Monday morning was arrested on I-495 in Middleborough.

Authorities said the chase started on Cape Cod in Sandwich when officers tried to stop a red Hyundai that was traveling at a high rate of speed.

Officers said the chase went through Carver, Kingston, Plymouth and other towns before coming to an end along I-495 near Route 44.

The motorist struck a cruiser on an exit ramp, bringing the chase to an end, police said.

The individual was arrested. No charges have been filed.

No injuries were reported.

