NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WHDH) – Police are looking for the driver of a stolen car that crashed through the front of a cell phone store last week.

The crash, early Friday morning, destroyed the cell phone store and left the car’s passengers injured, but when police responded to the scene, the driver was gone.

The store’s manager, Chen Alon, said he has no idea when they will be able to reopen the store.

“Shock, you know what I mean?” Alon said. “It’s 3 a.m. in the morning, the police call us and we come to the store and we in shock.”

The store on the corner of 131st Street and Northwest Seventh Avenue has only been open for about a year. Now, Alon said, the store needs several repairs.

“First, more for one week, we’re not opening the store. We’re not working at all, so we lose all the customers,” Alon said, “and second, we need to fix the windows, it costs a lot, the floor, all the accessories, damage everything.”

Police had been investigating reports of a stolen car when the crash happened.

Surveillance video from inside the store shows the crash, and one passenger sitting injured outside the store. But there’s no glimpse of the driver.

“We need to catch the guy that is driving the car because he ran away,” Alon said.

Nothing was taken from inside the store.

