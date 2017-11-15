Driver charged after car slams into Brockton apartment, injuring mom and daughter

BROCKTON, Mass. (WHDH) – A Brockton driver has been summonsed to court after police said she crashed her car into an apartment Wednesday morning, injuring a mother and her 6-year-old daughter.

Neyla Prince was getting ready for school with her mother when police said the sedan struck their home on Colonel Bell Drive at around 9:30 a.m., leaving the girl pinned against a brick wall. Her grandfather said if the car came a little bit closer, she could have been killed.

“I am thankful that my daughter is alive, but now I have to deal with pain. I am a single mother and I can’t go to work,” said Stephanie Prince. “My daughter can’t go to school and now she’s going to have to study extra.”

Prince, 29, said the driver seemed apologetic but may have been trying to leave the scene of the crash.

“She had somewhat of a heart. She got on her knees and pretended to pray,” Prince said. “The fact that she got in the car and I saw the reverse lights. That’s what bugs me.”

A good Samaritan, alerted by Neyla’s screams, was able pull her out from between the car and wall.

“She went in like a hero and carried my daughter,” said Prince. “I couldn’t because I was in shock and in pain.”

Prince was taken to a Brockton hospital with a pelvic injury. Neyla was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston with a punctured lung and broken ribs. Both are expected to be OK.

The unidentified driver was in the car with an infant when she accidentally hit the gas after someone beeped at her. Her husband told 7News that she was unlicensed but did have a driver’s permit. Police said the woman will be summonsed to court for driving without a license and a marked lanes violation.

