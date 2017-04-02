Driver charged after truck crashes into water in Quincy

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - A driver has been charged after a 2002 Dodge Dakota pickup truck went off the road and into the water in Quincy.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. on Sunday morning off Furnace Brook Parkway.

A State Trooper found a 24-year-old driver walking to his home in South Boston after the crash.

The driver was not seriously hurt but now faces several charges including operating under the influence and leaving the scene of a crash.

