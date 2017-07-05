Driver charged, clocked going 107 mph in New Hampshire

Raymond, New Hampshire (WHDH) — A Boston man is facing charges accused of going on a dangerous drive.

Officials say state police aircraft clocked the driver going 107 miles per hour in a 65 mile per hour zone on Route 101 in Raymond, New Hampshire.

Troopers on the ground were notified and stopped the driver.

21-year-old Joseph Cintron was arrested and is charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

He is due in court in October.

