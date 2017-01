MILTON, MA (WHDH) - A driver faces charges following a wild crash in Milton.

Police said the driver plowed through a fence and slammed into a telephone pole on Sunday.

The man somehow managed to walk away with only minor injuries, but was cited for several motor vehicle violations.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)