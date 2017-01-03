Driver charged with 4th OUI after crashing into police cruiser

WEST BRIDGEWATER, MA (WHDH) - A driver was charged with operating under the influence for the fourth time Monday night after crashing into a police cruiser in West Bridgewater.

Driver William Shea, 56, of Brockton, allegedly struck a police cruiser while driving on Route 106 around 9:15 p.m. Monday night, causing serious damage to both vehicles.

West Bridgewater Police said Sargent Jonathan Craven was taken to the Good Samaritan Hospital and his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Shea was charged with his fourth OUI and negligent operation after failing several sobriety tests. Police seized Shea’s car and said the suspect is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

