Driver charged with DUI after crash downs 3 utility poles

STONEHAM, Mass. (AP) — A 22-year-old man has been charged with drunk driving after police said he crashed into four utility poles in Stoneham and caused power outages.

Authorities say Ryan Carney, of Woburn, crashed on William Street shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday. Emergency crews arriving at the scene found three utilities knocked down and a fourth damaged, with wires across the road. Police say Carney and a passenger were found standing near the wrecked car. No one was injured in the crash.

Police say Carney was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was arrested. He is to be arraigned Monday in Woburn District Court. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

Stoneham Fire Chief Matthew Grafton said it was the most damage he’d ever seen from a single vehicle crash.

