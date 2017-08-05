BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in South Boston arrested a man after authorities say he hit a pedestrian with his car.

Massachusetts State Police and Boston Police arrested Richard Higgins, 78, of Attleboro, just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday for operating under the influence of alcohol, third offense, after he struck a 12-year-old girl in South Boston.

Police say initial reports indicate Higgins was driving a Ford Explorer on Old Colony Avenue when he lost control of the car, swerved right and struck the girl.

The girl was transported to Tufts Medical Center with serious injuries.

Higgins, according to police, failed to stop until Boston Police stopped his car.

He was arrested and faces multiple charges including OUI, third offense, leaving the scene of a crash and two additional charges.

