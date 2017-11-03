NEWBURYPORT, MA (WHDH) - Officials transported a Massachusetts state trooper to the hospital Friday morning after a crash on Interstate 95 in Newburyport.

The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m.

Officials say the impact spun the cruiser around, pushing it in the middle of the highway’s median.

State Police said the trooper was on a construction detail when the cruiser was rear-ended by a Ford pickup truck. Both the truck and cruiser sustained heavy damage.

The trooper was taken to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport for treatment and examination of minor injuries, according to police.

The truck’s driver, a 44-year-old man from Gorham, Maine, was not injured. He was issued a citation for failing to move over for an emergency vehicle.

Crews have since cleared the scene.

