Driver cited after wrong-way crash in Norwood

NORWOOD, MA (WHDH) - A driver was cited after police said his vehicle went into oncoming traffic, smashing into a sedan.

The crash happened last week on Dean Street in Norwood. Police said the SUV drifted over the double yellow line and crashed into a sedan parked in the middle of the road. No one was injured in the crash and police credited the driver of the sedan for stopping once he noticed the SUV coming at him.

The SUV driver was cited for failure to stay in his lane and police are investigating if he was distracted. Several witnesses said the SUV driver appeared to be on his phone.

Police shared the surveillance video online with a message reminding people to pay attention while driving.

