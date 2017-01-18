Driver clocked at 91 mph in snowstorm wanted new car stereo

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire State Police say a woman accused of driving 91 mph in a snowstorm said she was late for an appointment to have a new car stereo installed.

Police say they stopped 21-year-old Anastacia Hocking, of Laconia, on Interstate 93 on Wednesday morning. The highway was covered with snow and slush.

Hocking said she was late for the appointment. She was arrested on a reckless driving charge and is scheduled to be arraigned on March 3.

It wasn’t immediately known if she had a lawyer and a phone number couldn’t be found for her.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)