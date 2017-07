NATICK, MA (WHDH) - A driver allegedly crashed their car into a home in Natick on Harftford Street overnight.

Officials say the damage to the home was minimal, but the car was towed from the scene.

Authorities said the driver is expected to recover.

There were no other injuries reported.

Natick Police are continuing their investigation.

