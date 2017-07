MILLBURY, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police say a driver crashed on an exit in Millbury around 11 am Sunday.

Police say the crash happened at exit 10 off of Route 146-North.

Authorities say they took the driver to an area hospital.

There is no word on what caused the crash at this time.

Police say cleanup is underway.

7News will bring updates.

