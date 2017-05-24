Driver crashes into barrier at Billerica auto auction

BILLERICA, MA (WHDH) - A driver crashed into a barrier at the Lynnway Auto Auction in Billerica, less than a month after a fatal crash at the same auction.

A witness said the Ford SUV hit hard enough to put a lot of people at risk.

“No one was hurt that I saw. But, you know, there’s people in the vicinity all over there,” said the witness, who did not want to be identified.

This is the second time this month that the Lynnway Auto Auction has dealt with a driver crash. Five people were killed on May 3 when a driver plowed into the auction crowd. The elderly driver in that crash said the car lurched forward on its own and he was unable to stop it.

