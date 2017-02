MERRIMAC, MA (WHDH) - A driver was seriously injured after their car smashed into a house in Merrimac on Saturday night.

The crash happened on East Main Street in Merrimac. Police said the car flipped over on its side before crashing into the house.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

