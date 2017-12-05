RANDOLPH, MA (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State trooper is recovering after his cruiser was hit by a car on Interstate 93 south in Randolph.

Officials said the trooper was working a detail protecting a road crew when his cruiser was hit from behind shortly before midnight.

The driver of the other car was also taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)