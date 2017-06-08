Driver crashes into police vehicle parked at crime scene

FARMINGTON, N.H. (WHDH) — After assisting in a stand-off involving a barricaded subject, the New Hampshire State Police were asked for support with a crash involving a Honda Civic and a police tactical vehicle known as a Bearcat.

Troopers had just taken a subject into custody for breaking into a home on Milton Road and shooting the homeowner, police say. The Strafford County Tactical team was in the process of securing the premise when the crash occurred.

Jason Slattery, 31, was traveling southbound on Milton Road in Farmington, New Hampshire, on June 5 when he collided with the vehicle.

Slattery was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported to Frisbie Memorial Hospital where he was treated for significant injuries.

The occupants of the Bearcat were unharmed.

