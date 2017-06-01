Driver dies in collision with tractor trailer

JEFFERSON, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire State Police say a 21-year-old driver has died in a collision with a tractor trailer in Jefferson.

Police say a car being driven by Elizabeth Davis, of Shelburne, New Hampshire, was traveling west on Route 2 on Thursday morning when it crossed the center line as it negotiated a gradual curve.

It collided with the eastbound tractor trailer being driven by 46-year-old Christopher Nelson, of Jefferson.

Police said Davis died at the scene.

They are investigating the accident.

