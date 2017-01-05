Driver dies in crash after car goes off road, strikes trees

KEENE, N.H. (AP) — Police in Keene, New Hampshire, say a driver has died after his car went off the road and struck some trees.

Police say 43-year-old Damien Horgan, of Keene, was killed in the crash, which happened shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The crash happened near a stone arch bridge on Chesterfield Road.

A preliminary investigation suggests speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

