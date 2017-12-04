Driver dies in head-on crash in New Hampshire

HUDSON, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire State Police say a driver has died after crashing head-on into another vehicle.

Police say 53-year-old Thomas Spillane, of Hudson, New Hampshire, was traveling north on a street at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday when he crossed a double yellow solid line and hit an oncoming car. He died at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, 19-year-old Jesse Pickett, of Merrimack, New Hampshire, was hospitalized with injuries. A passenger wasn’t hurt.

Police are investigating the crash.

