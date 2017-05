HINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - Crews in Hingham responded to an accident on the northbound side of Route 3 Tuesday night.

Officials say the car hit the guardrail and a person inside was ejected.

A photo reconstruction team was called to this scene.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

