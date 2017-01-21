Driver extracted from car after crash in Stoughton

STOUGHTON (WHDH) - Stoughton Police rescued a driver trapped in his car Saturday morning.

Around 3:00 a.m. Stoughton Police responded to Technology Center Drive for a reported car accident and trapped driver.

The driver was extracted safely by Stoughton Police and with help from the Randolph Fire Department.

He was taken to Boston Medical Center with multiple injuries.

