Driver faces OUI charges after crashing into house in Somerset

SOMERSET, MA (WHDH) - A driver is facing charges of operating under the influence after police said he crashed into a house in Somerset.

A witness police the driver appeared to be speeding on Pleasant Street before he struck a snowbank. He then allegedly landed on top of another vehicle before crashing into the house.

The driver was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. Police said they found alcohol inside and outside the vehicle and the driver will be charged with OUI.

