ROCHESTER, NH (WHDH) - Police are investigating a hit and run in Rochester, New Hampshire.

Investigators say a 48-year-old driver hit three people with her car on Rochester Road and sped off on Monday night.

The victim suffered serious injuries.

So far, no charges have been filed.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)