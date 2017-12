AUBURN, Mass. (WHDH) – A driver remained in critical condition Saturday night after a serious crash in Auburn.

Police say a trash truck crashed at the intersection of Upland Street and Manor Road, Friday afternoon.

The driver was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating why the driver lost control.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)