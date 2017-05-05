Driver in Billerica crash says Jeep accelerated on its own

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - The driver behind the wheel of a Jeep that crashed into a crowd at the Lynnway Auto Auction on Wednesday told 7News that the Jeep accelerated on its own.

“All of a sudden just decides, bang, it accelerates, which I had no knowledge of until it was too late,” said the driver, who did not give his name. He said tried to avoid hitting people but was unable too because of the small area.

Three people were killed and nine injured after the Jeep drove into the crowd of people viewing cars at the auto auction. The driver, who suffered a broken foot and hand, said the Jeep accelerated on its own and he did not even have his foot on the gas pedal. He said the Jeep may have been defective.

“The car all by itself just accelerated,” said the driver. “Not by me pushing on the gas or anything else. I just had my feet on the floor not pushing anything.”

According to state records, the man’s driver’s license was suspended in 2012 and expired in 2015. Jim Lamb, the president of the Lynnway Auto Auction, said he hired the man in 2010 and he had a valid Massachusetts driver’s license at the time. Lamb said the driver never had any issues while driving for Lynnway for the past seven years.

“I’m obviously very upset about that,” said the driver. “And I was wishing somehow I could bring that to an event that didn’t happen. And how can I express that I am unhappy and very, very sorry that it happened.”

The driver has not been charged and the investigation is ongoing.

