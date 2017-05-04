Driver in custody after crashing into 2 cars and a house in Everett

EVERETT (WHDH) — A driver was taken into custody Thursday night after police said he crashed into two cars and a house in Everett.

Police said the driver hit two parked cars on Irving Street before hitting at least one house. The car also backed into a telephone pole, bringing down a live wire. Several residents are without heat and electricity as utility crews had to cut power to the downed lines.

While police did not confirm the driver’s identity, Julio Pinata said his brother Jose was behind the wheel. He said his brother’s wife and children were at home during the crash and are all doing OK.

Nobody inside the house that was hit was injured.

