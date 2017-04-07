Driver in triple-fatal car crash now facing charges

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — The driver of a car that split in two when it struck a utility pole in Pawtucket, killing three women in the rear seat, is now facing charges.

Police on Friday said 21-year-old James Belanger, of Pawtucket, faces charges including three counts of driving to endanger with death resulting.

Police also released the names of the victims of the crash that occurred just after midnight Thursday. They were identified as 22-year-old Fatima Rosa, 20-year-old Emily Howell, and 24-year-old Theresa Leary, all of West Warwick.

None of the three was wearing a seatbelt and all were ejected.

The name of a second man in the car was not made public.

Belanger remains in the hospital and it could not be determined if he has a lawyer.

