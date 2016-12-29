Driver indicted after passenger is killed in Chicopee crash

BOSTON (AP) — A prosecutor says a Springfield man has been indicted for crashing his car as he fled police, killing one of his passengers.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said Thursday that 28-year-old Luis Ruiz was indicted on a felony charge of motor vehicle homicide.

Gulluni says Ruiz’s passenger, 22-year-old Lina Correa, died from injuries sustained in the Oct. 30 crash in Chicopee, Massachusetts.

Police say the incident began when an officer saw a car without a proper rear license plate. They say the car sped out of sight after the officer flagged it.

Police say the officer later found the car after it crashed into a parked car. Gulluni says Ruiz and another passenger were extricated and survived.

It’s unclear if Ruiz is represented by an attorney who could comment.

