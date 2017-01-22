Driver injured after crashing into utility pole in Foxborough

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash in Foxborough.

According to the Foxborough fire department, a driver crashed into a utility pole on Oak Street.

Power outages were reported in the area as a result of the crash.

One person was in the vehicle. That person was transported to Boston Medical Center.

There is no immediate word on the identity or condition of the driver.

