Driver injured after SUV crashes into house in Pelham, N.H.

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) – One person was injured after an SUV crashed into a house in Pelham, New Hampshire during Thursday’s snowstorm.

Police said they were called to a home on Mammoth Road at around 12:40 p.m. for reports of a car into a building. A nearby convenience store’s security cameras showed the SUV skidding off the road and crashing into the house. The force of the impact was so powerful the house shifted off of its foundation and part of the car broke off and landed in the living room.

The SUV’s driver was taken to the hospital with a broken leg. The dog riding in the SUV with him was not hurt. Three people were in the house at the time and were not injured in the crash.

The car was towed from the scene.

The homeowner was forced to leave due to severe damage caused by the crash. Officials said the home was uninhabitable.

