Driver killed after convertible plunges into brook

BARNSTEAD, N.H. (AP) — A driver is dead after a convertible plunged 12 feet off a road in Barnstead and landed on its roof in a brook.

A motorist alerted police on Wednesday morning that a convertible was in the creek. Its passenger compartment was submerged.

Officials say an officer broke a side window, removed the driver from waist-deep water and tried to perform CPR on him. He was declared dead at a hospital.

His name is being withheld until his family can be notified.

Police say it appears the car was driving down a hill when it crossed into the other lane, struck a mailbox and ended up in the brook.

An autopsy is planned for Thursday.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

