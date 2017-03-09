Driver killed in highway rest area crash

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut state police say a man was killed when his car crashed into an illegally parked tractor-trailer at a rest area off Interstate 95.

Troopers say 23-year-old Lucky Keophannga, of Bridgeport, was driving his car into the rest area off I-95 southbound in Fairfield shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday when it struck an 18-wheeler parked in a clearly marked fire lane. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police say the truck driver — 47-year-old Gabriel Thompson of Philadelphia — did not appear to be injured.

Authorities say the accident is under investigation and no charges have been filed.

The Connecticut Post reports there was a similar fatal accident at the same rest area in December 2012, when a vehicle struck an illegally parked tractor-trailer.

