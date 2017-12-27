AMESBURY, Mass. (WHDH) – A driver was left shaken up after a sheet of ice flew off of a truck on Interstate 95 in Amesbury, Wednesday morning.

The shattered glass of a windshield littered the driver seat of Stephen Sherwin’s car. The windshield was broken by a chunk of flying ice that slammed into Sherwin’s car.

“I could see it happening. It was like a sheet of ice had just peeled off, and there was that sort of delay and split second where it looks like it might be coming for us and the next thought is: It definitely is. Brace for impact here it comes, and just saw it smash the windshield,” Sherwin said.

Sherwin says the ice flew off the top of a tractor trailer in front of him Wednesday morning along I-95 near Amesbury. He and his brother-in-law were in a Nissan Altima heading back from spending Christmas in Maine.

“The driver seemed just blissfully unaware of what happened,” Sherwin said. “And we couldn’t drive the car anymore, you know, so we pulled off the side of the highway,” he continued.”

Sherwin spent the hours following the incident waiting for his car to be towed away.

No one was injured. Sherwin said he’s relieved that his young children weren’t in the Nissan at the time.

“I feel like a walking public service announcement,” Sherwin said. “It sounds cliché, but you know it takes five or 10 minutes to clear off the top of your car. Not only is it a legal obligation, but it really is a social and moral obligation to the people you share the roads with.”

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)