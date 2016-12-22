SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WHDH) — A driver is counting his blessings after he was saved from a fiery wreck on the Palmetto Expressway in Florida.

The wreck happened around 1 a.m., Thursday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of the vehicle lost control and crashed into the barrier wall, causing the car to roll over and become engulfed in flames.

Miami-Dade officers and FHP troopers rushed to the scene along the northbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway near the Bird Road exit. Body cameras captured the dramatic rescue.

Crews were able to get the driver out before the vehicle was completely engulfed. He was transported to Kendall Regional Medical Center in stable condition, FHP said.

Investigators are still working to find out what caused the driver to lose control and will review dashcam footage that has been obtained from the wreck.

