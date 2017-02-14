Driver not wearing seat belt leads to cocaine bust

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Police say a Pennsylvania man who drew the attention of a Connecticut state trooper because he wasn’t wearing a seat belt has been arrested on drug charges after nearly nine pounds of cocaine were found in his vehicle.

State police say the trooper spotted the unrestrained driver in Waterbury at about 6:45 p.m. Monday and followed the SUV onto Interstate 84.

When the vehicle swerved into the shoulder, the trooper pulled it over and found what police allege is four kilograms of cocaine in the back seat.

Luis Palacios Ortiz, of Mount Joy, Pennsylvania, was arrested on drug charges.

The 43-year-old suspect is being held on $250,000 bond pending arraignment and could not be reached.

